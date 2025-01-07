iifl-logo-icon 1
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

277.75
(1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7.72

6.46

10.57

11.52

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-38.85

-8.25

0.42

Raw materials

-5.62

-5.28

-8.6

-10.09

As % of sales

72.9

81.73

81.38

87.57

Employee costs

-2.16

-2.05

-2.28

-2.33

As % of sales

28.08

31.78

21.63

20.23

Other costs

-3.62

-1.54

-1.66

-2.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.01

23.94

15.7

21.7

Operating profit

-3.7

-2.42

-1.97

-3.4

OPM

-47.99

-37.47

-18.71

-29.51

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.47

-0.49

-0.41

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Other income

4.8

2.61

6.86

5.63

Profit before tax

0.36

-0.32

4.35

1.78

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0.26

Tax rate

0

0

-0.38

14.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.36

-0.32

4.33

2.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.36

-0.32

4.33

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-213.52

-107.48

111.18

-67.73

NPM

4.77

-5.02

40.99

17.81

