|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.72
6.46
10.57
11.52
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-38.85
-8.25
0.42
Raw materials
-5.62
-5.28
-8.6
-10.09
As % of sales
72.9
81.73
81.38
87.57
Employee costs
-2.16
-2.05
-2.28
-2.33
As % of sales
28.08
31.78
21.63
20.23
Other costs
-3.62
-1.54
-1.66
-2.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.01
23.94
15.7
21.7
Operating profit
-3.7
-2.42
-1.97
-3.4
OPM
-47.99
-37.47
-18.71
-29.51
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.47
-0.49
-0.41
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Other income
4.8
2.61
6.86
5.63
Profit before tax
0.36
-0.32
4.35
1.78
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0.26
Tax rate
0
0
-0.38
14.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.36
-0.32
4.33
2.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.36
-0.32
4.33
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-213.52
-107.48
111.18
-67.73
NPM
4.77
-5.02
40.99
17.81
