Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

272.55
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Tainwala Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.36

-0.32

4.35

1.78

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.47

-0.49

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0.26

Working capital

-1.49

-5.48

1.47

1.76

Other operating items

Operating

-1.5

-6.28

5.3

3.4

Capital expenditure

0.51

0.48

0.08

0.58

Free cash flow

-0.99

-5.8

5.39

3.98

Equity raised

169.1

165.33

139.69

131.64

Investing

-6.32

17.88

9.27

0.93

Financing

0

-0.04

0.04

-0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

161.78

177.37

154.4

136.38

