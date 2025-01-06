Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.36
-0.32
4.35
1.78
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.47
-0.49
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0.26
Working capital
-1.49
-5.48
1.47
1.76
Other operating items
Operating
-1.5
-6.28
5.3
3.4
Capital expenditure
0.51
0.48
0.08
0.58
Free cash flow
-0.99
-5.8
5.39
3.98
Equity raised
169.1
165.33
139.69
131.64
Investing
-6.32
17.88
9.27
0.93
Financing
0
-0.04
0.04
-0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
161.78
177.37
154.4
136.38
