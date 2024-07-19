AGM 13/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 2.00 pm. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Annual General Meeting of Company was held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 through VC/ OAVM as per the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The proceedings of Annual General Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)