Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 26th November, 2024 is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results TAINWALA CHEMICALS & PLASTICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29th October, 2024 at 3.00 p.m., inter alia, to consider and transact the following: 1. To consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. To consider, and if thought fit, approve such other business matters. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith copy of newspaper publication of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

TAINWALA CHEMICALS & PLASTICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at 403 4th Floor Akruti Star Central Road MIDC Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400093 inter alia to consider and transact the following: 1. To consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and if thought fit approve such other business matters. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with the Schedule III of Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th July, 2024 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results alongwith the Limited review report of the auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Exctract of the results alongwith the Limited Review report is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Limited at their meeting held on 11th July, 2024 has: 1. Proposed to regularize the appointment of Ms. Upasana Babel as a Director of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 2. Considered and approved draft of notice of ensuing Annual General meeting; 3. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Malay M Shah, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and e-voting during Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year 2023-24

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

TAINWALA CHEMICALS & PLASTICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at 2.00 p.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and if thought fit approve such other business matters. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Baord of Directors at their meeting held on 21st May, 2024 has considered and approved audited financial statement alongwith the auditors report for hte year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters as per attachement Pursuant to provisions of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions, 2015, we hereby inform you that Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held on 21st May, 2024 had considered and approved the audited financial statement alongwith the auditors report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper publication of Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 published in Financial Express and Mumbai Lakshadeep on 22nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024