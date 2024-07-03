Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 4 Sep.85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Limited became Public Company in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, PPGL, HDPE, ABS etc. and sheet trading. These sheets have diverse application in the fabrication of industrial equipments, lining of chemical tanks, signboards, exhibition stalls, automobiles and white goods industry as well as pollution control equipment. These sheets are a very good substitute for conventional materials like wood, metal etc. due to its advantages of being tough, light and anticorrosive.The Company started out by manufacturing household consumer utility products like wet wipes and mosquito repellants. These products were launched under foreign technical collaborations with world leaders in their field like Storalene AB, Sweden and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan. After that, it diversified into the plastics sheet extrusion in 1990. It got into a technical collaboration with Cincinnati Milacron, Austria for the manufacture of PVC Sheets. In 1993, it joined hands with another company Amut Spa, Italy for the expansion of its plastic sheet extrusion business. The Companys business of consumer products was subsidiarised into a new company, Tainwala Personal Care Products Limited in 1994, in order that better focus could be provided to the marketing of the products.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 35 in Sep.94 to part-finance a project to manufacture multi-layer PVC roofing sheets, and to increase the manufacturing capacity for plastic sheets.The company has initiated certain structural changes to meet the new business scenario. Samsonite India Ltd, a Joint Venture Company between the Tainwala group and Samsonite Corporation of USA for manufacture of luggage and other travel accessories successfully commenced production this year. The Scheme of amalgamation of Tainwala Polycontainers Limited with the company was approved by the Honble High Court of Bombay on the 15th Day of October, 1998. However the said order has been stayed on the appeal filed by a shareholders of Tainwala Polycontainers Limited.