20.68
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:30:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.59
  • Day's High22.85
  • 52 Wk High35
  • Prev. Close21.77
  • Day's Low20.68
  • 52 Wk Low 8.8
  • Turnover (lac)5.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-24.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shyam Telecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

22.59

Prev. Close

21.77

Turnover(Lac.)

5.62

Day's High

22.85

Day's Low

20.68

52 Week's High

35

52 Week's Low

8.8

Book Value

-24.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shyam Telecom Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

Shyam Telecom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shyam Telecom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.82%

Foreign: 1.81%

Indian: 64.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shyam Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.27

11.27

11.27

11.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.44

-34.24

-29.38

-26

Net Worth

-26.17

-22.97

-18.11

-14.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

1.33

23.68

43.92

yoy growth (%)

-67.3

-94.36

-46.07

-81.86

Raw materials

-0.43

-1.61

-19.86

-40.32

As % of sales

99.08

120.83

83.86

91.81

Employee costs

-1.37

-2.12

-2.61

-2.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.34

-7.96

0.14

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.31

-0.34

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.01

0

-0.07

Working capital

0.23

-15.36

5.02

-3.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.3

-94.36

-46.07

-81.86

Op profit growth

-66.08

149.28

-25.13

24.68

EBIT growth

-95.69

-2,411.19

-124.18

-56.82

Net profit growth

-91.87

-4,347.83

-106.44

-73.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

334.57

350.32

423.26

797.65

677.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

334.57

350.32

423.26

797.65

677.48

Other Operating Income

0.47

0.63

0.93

1.16

4.88

Other Income

1.38

1

5.36

1.62

2.18

Shyam Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shyam Telecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajiv Mehrotra

Managing Director

Ajay Khanna

Non Executive Director

Alok Tandon

Independent Director

NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL

Independent Director

Rakesh Malhotra

Independent Director

Chhavi Prabhakar

Independent Director

DEVESH BHARGAVA

Additional Director

Sunil Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shyam Telecom Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, is a leading global telecom equipment manufacturer supplying innovative indoor and outdoor wireless signal coverage solutions to more than 100 networks on five continents. The Company designs and manufactures cost effective RF and optical distributed antenna solutions that provide seamless coverage within wireless networks. Presently, it is engaged in trading of mobile accessories and home appliances in India. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a result it has de-merged its manufacturing business to a wholly owned subsidiary viz Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd(formerly known as Shyam Telecom Infrastrcuture Projects Ltd). Subsequently the company will be a investor in Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Limited(developer of wireless product for GSM & CDMA) and Shyam Telelink Ltd(basic telephony services in Rajasthan).Shyam Telecom also took a strategic decision by de-subsidiarise Shyam International Ltd by which Shyam ACeS also got de-subsidiarised. It has also acquried the entire capital of Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd & Shyam Tel Singapore Pte Ltd.Shyams R&D which is fully recognised by the Department of Science and Technology has been able to design new products. Shyams R&D wing is well-equipped with the latest and sophisticated testing instruments, CAD/CAM for design and assembly work besides having highly qualified engineers.The company currently
Company FAQs

What is the Shyam Telecom Ltd share price today?

The Shyam Telecom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd is ₹23.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyam Telecom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Telecom Ltd is 0 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyam Telecom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Telecom Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shyam Telecom Ltd?

Shyam Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.72%, 3 Years at 14.11%, 1 Year at 132.83%, 6 Month at 46.70%, 3 Month at 63.07% and 1 Month at -19.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyam Telecom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyam Telecom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.84 %

