Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, is a leading global telecom equipment manufacturer supplying innovative indoor and outdoor wireless signal coverage solutions to more than 100 networks on five continents. The Company designs and manufactures cost effective RF and optical distributed antenna solutions that provide seamless coverage within wireless networks. Presently, it is engaged in trading of mobile accessories and home appliances in India. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a result it has de-merged its manufacturing business to a wholly owned subsidiary viz Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd(formerly known as Shyam Telecom Infrastrcuture Projects Ltd). Subsequently the company will be a investor in Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Limited(developer of wireless product for GSM & CDMA) and Shyam Telelink Ltd(basic telephony services in Rajasthan).Shyam Telecom also took a strategic decision by de-subsidiarise Shyam International Ltd by which Shyam ACeS also got de-subsidiarised. It has also acquried the entire capital of Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd & Shyam Tel Singapore Pte Ltd.Shyams R&D which is fully recognised by the Department of Science and Technology has been able to design new products. Shyams R&D wing is well-equipped with the latest and sophisticated testing instruments, CAD/CAM for design and assembly work besides having highly qualified engineers.The company currently

