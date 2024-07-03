SectorTrading
Open₹22.59
Prev. Close₹21.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.62
Day's High₹22.85
Day's Low₹20.68
52 Week's High₹35
52 Week's Low₹8.8
Book Value₹-24.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.44
-34.24
-29.38
-26
Net Worth
-26.17
-22.97
-18.11
-14.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
1.33
23.68
43.92
yoy growth (%)
-67.3
-94.36
-46.07
-81.86
Raw materials
-0.43
-1.61
-19.86
-40.32
As % of sales
99.08
120.83
83.86
91.81
Employee costs
-1.37
-2.12
-2.61
-2.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
-7.96
0.14
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.31
-0.34
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.01
0
-0.07
Working capital
0.23
-15.36
5.02
-3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.3
-94.36
-46.07
-81.86
Op profit growth
-66.08
149.28
-25.13
24.68
EBIT growth
-95.69
-2,411.19
-124.18
-56.82
Net profit growth
-91.87
-4,347.83
-106.44
-73.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
334.57
350.32
423.26
797.65
677.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
334.57
350.32
423.26
797.65
677.48
Other Operating Income
0.47
0.63
0.93
1.16
4.88
Other Income
1.38
1
5.36
1.62
2.18
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajiv Mehrotra
Managing Director
Ajay Khanna
Non Executive Director
Alok Tandon
Independent Director
NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL
Independent Director
Rakesh Malhotra
Independent Director
Chhavi Prabhakar
Independent Director
DEVESH BHARGAVA
Additional Director
Sunil Rai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shyam Telecom Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, is a leading global telecom equipment manufacturer supplying innovative indoor and outdoor wireless signal coverage solutions to more than 100 networks on five continents. The Company designs and manufactures cost effective RF and optical distributed antenna solutions that provide seamless coverage within wireless networks. Presently, it is engaged in trading of mobile accessories and home appliances in India. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a result it has de-merged its manufacturing business to a wholly owned subsidiary viz Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd(formerly known as Shyam Telecom Infrastrcuture Projects Ltd). Subsequently the company will be a investor in Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Limited(developer of wireless product for GSM & CDMA) and Shyam Telelink Ltd(basic telephony services in Rajasthan).Shyam Telecom also took a strategic decision by de-subsidiarise Shyam International Ltd by which Shyam ACeS also got de-subsidiarised. It has also acquried the entire capital of Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd & Shyam Tel Singapore Pte Ltd.Shyams R&D which is fully recognised by the Department of Science and Technology has been able to design new products. Shyams R&D wing is well-equipped with the latest and sophisticated testing instruments, CAD/CAM for design and assembly work besides having highly qualified engineers.The company currently
Read More
The Shyam Telecom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Telecom Ltd is ₹23.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Telecom Ltd is 0 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Telecom Ltd is ₹8.8 and ₹35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shyam Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.72%, 3 Years at 14.11%, 1 Year at 132.83%, 6 Month at 46.70%, 3 Month at 63.07% and 1 Month at -19.04%.
