Shyam Telecom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
|Dec-2001
Gross Sales
179.36
208.99
155.94
147.02
141.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
179.36
208.99
155.94
147.02
141.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
62.88
0
0
1.87
Total Income
179.36
271.86
155.94
147.02
143.5
Total Expenditure
141.71
181.17
134.41
131.16
128.8
PBIDT
37.65
90.69
21.52
15.85
14.68
Interest
26.17
39.29
38.97
40.56
4.61
PBDT
11.47
51.38
-17.45
-24.7
10.06
Depreciation
55.56
52.31
40.97
29.63
1.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.15
0.18
0.8
1.39
1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
-45.24
-1.11
-59.22
-55.74
5.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-45.24
-1.11
-59.22
-55.74
5.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-45.24
-1.11
-59.22
-55.74
5.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
0
0
0
32.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,14,63,001
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
35.59
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.99
43.39
13.8
10.78
10.37
PBDTM(%)
6.4
24.58
-11.19
-16.8
7.11
PATM(%)
-25.22
-0.53
-37.98
-37.91
4.06
