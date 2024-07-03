iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Telecom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.5
(-2.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:26:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2005Dec-2004Dec-2003Dec-2002Dec-2001

Gross Sales

179.36

208.99

155.94

147.02

141.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

179.36

208.99

155.94

147.02

141.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

62.88

0

0

1.87

Total Income

179.36

271.86

155.94

147.02

143.5

Total Expenditure

141.71

181.17

134.41

131.16

128.8

PBIDT

37.65

90.69

21.52

15.85

14.68

Interest

26.17

39.29

38.97

40.56

4.61

PBDT

11.47

51.38

-17.45

-24.7

10.06

Depreciation

55.56

52.31

40.97

29.63

1.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.15

0.18

0.8

1.39

1

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

1.54

Reported Profit After Tax

-45.24

-1.11

-59.22

-55.74

5.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-45.24

-1.11

-59.22

-55.74

5.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-45.24

-1.11

-59.22

-55.74

5.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

0

0

0

32.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,14,63,001

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

35.59

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.99

43.39

13.8

10.78

10.37

PBDTM(%)

6.4

24.58

-11.19

-16.8

7.11

PATM(%)

-25.22

-0.53

-37.98

-37.91

4.06

