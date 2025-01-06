Shyam Telecom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
-7.96
0.14
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.31
-0.34
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.01
0
-0.07
Working capital
0.23
-15.36
5.02
-3.48
Other operating items
Operating
-0.83
-23.65
4.8
-5.38
Capital expenditure
-2.39
-0.01
-0.03
-1.03
Free cash flow
-3.22
-23.67
4.76
-6.41
Equity raised
-50.83
-26.74
-14.72
-10.36
Investing
-0.28
-1.04
-4.17
2.04
Financing
0
-0.11
-0.07
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-54.34
-51.56
-14.19
-14.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.