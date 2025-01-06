iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Telecom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21
(-3.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

Shyam Telecom FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.34

-7.96

0.14

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.31

-0.34

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.01

0

-0.07

Working capital

0.23

-15.36

5.02

-3.48

Other operating items

Operating

-0.83

-23.65

4.8

-5.38

Capital expenditure

-2.39

-0.01

-0.03

-1.03

Free cash flow

-3.22

-23.67

4.76

-6.41

Equity raised

-50.83

-26.74

-14.72

-10.36

Investing

-0.28

-1.04

-4.17

2.04

Financing

0

-0.11

-0.07

-0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-54.34

-51.56

-14.19

-14.8

Shyam Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.