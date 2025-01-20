iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Telecom Ltd Key Ratios

19.03
(4.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.24

-23.69

-46.89

17.06

Op profit growth

216.76

-356.59

-91.99

64.96

EBIT growth

269.36

-142.82

-60.91

88.56

Net profit growth

1,277.49

-334.98

-54.84

-29.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.24

-0.71

0.21

1.4

EBIT margin

-1.99

-0.54

0.96

1.3

Net profit margin

-8.44

-0.61

0.19

0.23

RoCE

-21.46

-3.47

5.96

12.81

RoNW

-24.25

-1.14

0.48

1.1

RoA

-22.76

-0.98

0.3

0.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.75

1.66

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-24.81

-2.16

-1.17

-0.44

Book value per share

12.55

37.56

39.33

38.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

28

16.17

P/CEPS

-1.1

-10.95

-17.82

-59.8

P/B

2.18

0.63

0.53

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

-4.27

-15.08

2.32

2.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.97

-5.46

-10.99

-28.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.99

12.64

41.72

37.48

Inventory days

101.83

76.86

57.9

49.63

Creditor days

-116.02

-74.23

-91.27

-72.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

33.53

3.8

-2.26

-3.4

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-0.16

-0.2

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

0.76

3.08

-10.13

0.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.26

-94.72

-90.79

-91.89

Employee costs

-1.14

-1.27

-2.77

-1.87

Other costs

-4.83

-4.7

-6.22

-4.82

Shyam Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.