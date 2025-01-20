Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.24
-23.69
-46.89
17.06
Op profit growth
216.76
-356.59
-91.99
64.96
EBIT growth
269.36
-142.82
-60.91
88.56
Net profit growth
1,277.49
-334.98
-54.84
-29.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.24
-0.71
0.21
1.4
EBIT margin
-1.99
-0.54
0.96
1.3
Net profit margin
-8.44
-0.61
0.19
0.23
RoCE
-21.46
-3.47
5.96
12.81
RoNW
-24.25
-1.14
0.48
1.1
RoA
-22.76
-0.98
0.3
0.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.75
1.66
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-24.81
-2.16
-1.17
-0.44
Book value per share
12.55
37.56
39.33
38.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
28
16.17
P/CEPS
-1.1
-10.95
-17.82
-59.8
P/B
2.18
0.63
0.53
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
-4.27
-15.08
2.32
2.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.97
-5.46
-10.99
-28.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.99
12.64
41.72
37.48
Inventory days
101.83
76.86
57.9
49.63
Creditor days
-116.02
-74.23
-91.27
-72.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
33.53
3.8
-2.26
-3.4
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-0.16
-0.2
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
0.76
3.08
-10.13
0.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.26
-94.72
-90.79
-91.89
Employee costs
-1.14
-1.27
-2.77
-1.87
Other costs
-4.83
-4.7
-6.22
-4.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.