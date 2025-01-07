Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
1.33
23.68
43.92
yoy growth (%)
-67.3
-94.36
-46.07
-81.86
Raw materials
-0.43
-1.61
-19.86
-40.32
As % of sales
99.08
120.83
83.86
91.81
Employee costs
-1.37
-2.12
-2.61
-2.49
As % of sales
315.77
159.16
11.04
5.68
Other costs
-1.38
-5.72
-4.46
-5.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
316.96
429.18
18.84
12.4
Operating profit
-2.75
-8.12
-3.26
-4.35
OPM
-631.82
-609.17
-13.76
-9.91
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.31
-0.34
-0.35
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.19
-0.04
Other income
2.65
0.49
3.95
3.28
Profit before tax
-0.34
-7.96
0.14
-1.46
Taxes
-0.48
-0.01
0
-0.07
Tax rate
142.19
0.24
-6.51
5.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-0.56
Adj. profit
-0.83
-7.98
0.13
-2.11
Exceptional items
0.36
2.19
0
0
Net profit
-0.47
-5.78
0.13
-2.11
yoy growth (%)
-91.87
-4,347.83
-106.44
-73.55
NPM
-107.88
-433.98
0.57
-4.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.