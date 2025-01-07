iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Telecom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

Shyam Telecom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

1.33

23.68

43.92

yoy growth (%)

-67.3

-94.36

-46.07

-81.86

Raw materials

-0.43

-1.61

-19.86

-40.32

As % of sales

99.08

120.83

83.86

91.81

Employee costs

-1.37

-2.12

-2.61

-2.49

As % of sales

315.77

159.16

11.04

5.68

Other costs

-1.38

-5.72

-4.46

-5.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

316.96

429.18

18.84

12.4

Operating profit

-2.75

-8.12

-3.26

-4.35

OPM

-631.82

-609.17

-13.76

-9.91

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.31

-0.34

-0.35

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.19

-0.04

Other income

2.65

0.49

3.95

3.28

Profit before tax

-0.34

-7.96

0.14

-1.46

Taxes

-0.48

-0.01

0

-0.07

Tax rate

142.19

0.24

-6.51

5.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-0.56

Adj. profit

-0.83

-7.98

0.13

-2.11

Exceptional items

0.36

2.19

0

0

Net profit

-0.47

-5.78

0.13

-2.11

yoy growth (%)

-91.87

-4,347.83

-106.44

-73.55

NPM

-107.88

-433.98

0.57

-4.81

