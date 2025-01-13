Shyam Telecom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.44
-34.24
-29.38
-26
Net Worth
-26.17
-22.97
-18.11
-14.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-26.16
-22.97
-18.11
-14.73
Fixed Assets
2.06
2.03
2.2
2.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.04
Networking Capital
-28.39
-25.67
-21.19
-19.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
25.1
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.25
Debtor Days
209.19
Other Current Assets
17.1
19.82
21.44
22.72
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-2.48
-2.54
-2.9
Creditor Days
2,426.63
Other Current Liabilities
-43.29
-43.23
-40.31
-39.23
Cash
0.14
0.64
0.81
1.92
Total Assets
-26.16
-22.97
-18.1
-14.73
