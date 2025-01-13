iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Telecom Ltd Balance Sheet

17.13
(-5.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:02:04 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.27

11.27

11.27

11.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.44

-34.24

-29.38

-26

Net Worth

-26.17

-22.97

-18.11

-14.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-26.16

-22.97

-18.11

-14.73

Fixed Assets

2.06

2.03

2.2

2.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.04

Networking Capital

-28.39

-25.67

-21.19

-19.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0.03

Inventory Days

25.1

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.22

0.22

0.25

Debtor Days

209.19

Other Current Assets

17.1

19.82

21.44

22.72

Sundry Creditors

-2.43

-2.48

-2.54

-2.9

Creditor Days

2,426.63

Other Current Liabilities

-43.29

-43.23

-40.31

-39.23

Cash

0.14

0.64

0.81

1.92

Total Assets

-26.16

-22.97

-18.1

-14.73

Shyam Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Telecom Ltd

