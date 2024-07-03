iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Telecom Ltd Half Yearly Results

19.5
(-2.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:26:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Sept-2005Mar-2005Sept-2004Mar-2004

Gross Sales

114.98

117.73

110.98

155.57

162.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.98

117.73

110.98

155.57

162.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.94

0

37.59

72.91

0.67

Total Income

117.93

117.73

148.58

228.47

163.32

Total Expenditure

98.62

92.83

132.33

138.47

156.28

PBIDT

19.3

24.88

16.25

90

7.03

Interest

25.82

16.34

20.84

28.23

32.54

PBDT

-6.51

8.55

-4.59

61.75

-25.51

Depreciation

42.49

35.06

36.02

34.65

32.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.87

0.81

-10.28

0

2.08

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-49.88

-27.34

-30.32

27.11

-59.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-49.88

-27.34

-30.32

27.11

-59.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

108.25

0

0.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-49.88

-27.34

-138.57

27.11

-59.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.79

21.14

14.64

57.85

4.32

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-43.38

-23.22

-27.32

17.42

-36.71

