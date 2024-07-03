Shyam Telecom Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Sept-2005
|Mar-2005
|Sept-2004
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
114.98
117.73
110.98
155.57
162.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.98
117.73
110.98
155.57
162.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.94
0
37.59
72.91
0.67
Total Income
117.93
117.73
148.58
228.47
163.32
Total Expenditure
98.62
92.83
132.33
138.47
156.28
PBIDT
19.3
24.88
16.25
90
7.03
Interest
25.82
16.34
20.84
28.23
32.54
PBDT
-6.51
8.55
-4.59
61.75
-25.51
Depreciation
42.49
35.06
36.02
34.65
32.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.87
0.81
-10.28
0
2.08
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-49.88
-27.34
-30.32
27.11
-59.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-49.88
-27.34
-30.32
27.11
-59.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
108.25
0
0.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-49.88
-27.34
-138.57
27.11
-59.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.79
21.14
14.64
57.85
4.32
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-43.38
-23.22
-27.32
17.42
-36.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.