Shyam Telecom Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, is a leading global telecom equipment manufacturer supplying innovative indoor and outdoor wireless signal coverage solutions to more than 100 networks on five continents. The Company designs and manufactures cost effective RF and optical distributed antenna solutions that provide seamless coverage within wireless networks. Presently, it is engaged in trading of mobile accessories and home appliances in India. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a result it has de-merged its manufacturing business to a wholly owned subsidiary viz Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd(formerly known as Shyam Telecom Infrastrcuture Projects Ltd). Subsequently the company will be a investor in Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Limited(developer of wireless product for GSM & CDMA) and Shyam Telelink Ltd(basic telephony services in Rajasthan).Shyam Telecom also took a strategic decision by de-subsidiarise Shyam International Ltd by which Shyam ACeS also got de-subsidiarised. It has also acquried the entire capital of Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Ltd & Shyam Tel Singapore Pte Ltd.Shyams R&D which is fully recognised by the Department of Science and Technology has been able to design new products. Shyams R&D wing is well-equipped with the latest and sophisticated testing instruments, CAD/CAM for design and assembly work besides having highly qualified engineers.The company currently manufactures Wireless in Local Loop, Fiber in local loop, Digital Loop Carries (DLC), Digital Radios, Spread Spectrum Radios, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) for Internet Acesses, Remote Energy Meeting Systems (REMS) & Supervisory control & data accusation systems(SCADA). The company has an international presence in 27 countries spread over America, Europe, Africa, Indian sub-continent and Asia-Pacific.The company has extended its basic telephony service to Jaipur and Jodhpur. The companys service covered all the three technologies in basic telephony - wireline, CDMA and CorDect.During 2003-04, the Company acquired the entire paid-up capital of Shyam International Limited thereby making it a Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 5th January 2004.During 2003-04, the Company acquired 27.5% equity stake in Hexacom India Ltd. at a consideration of Rs. 102 crores and further sold it to its wholly owned Subsidiary i.e. Shyam Telelink Ltd. It also acquired 49% equity stake in Shyam Cellular Infrastructure Project Ltd. for Rs. 55 crores. It started operations in New Jersey during the year 2005.During 2005, Shyam Telecom Manufacturing Limited (STML) was amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation was made effective from 19th May, 2006. The said Scheme resulted in manufacturing & telephony services to be carried out by two independent & listed entities, which enabled the managements of two companies to focus on their individual operations, resulting in reduction in overall cost and investment and provide strategic investors,to invest in any/both the business directly. The Scheme further contemplated transfer of liabilities of Company to Shyam Basic Infrastructures Projects Pvt. Ltd.(SBIPPL) to the tune of 200 crores along with the investment of 200 crores in the equity shares of Shyam Telelink Limited (STLL). After the implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement, Shyam Telelink ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company during year 2006-07.During 2008, the Company introduced wireless IP solutions.