Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SHYAM TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Intimation pertaining to appointment of Non executive Independent Director in the Board of the Company Intimation of Appointment of Non executive Independent Director in the Board of the Company subject to approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SHYAM TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 4 May 2024

The Board Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2024 for consideration and approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 The Board as considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 at its meeting held on May 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024