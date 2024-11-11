|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SHYAM TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Intimation pertaining to appointment of Non executive Independent Director in the Board of the Company Intimation of Appointment of Non executive Independent Director in the Board of the Company subject to approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SHYAM TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|The Board Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2024 for consideration and approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 The Board as considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 at its meeting held on May 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SHYAM TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of Shyam Telecom Limited (Company) will be held on Friday 9th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is for your information and necessary records. Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 approved by the Board at its meeting held on 09/02/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February 2024, pertaining to approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Clarification on the Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.