SectorTrading
Open₹601.05
Prev. Close₹606.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹441.64
Day's High₹610.9
Day's Low₹578.9
52 Week's High₹659
52 Week's Low₹394.7
Book Value₹53.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,250.33
P/E69.94
EPS8.69
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.13
22.13
26.04
26.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
244.35
194.05
175.91
129.91
Net Worth
265.48
216.18
201.95
155.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
115.82
46.11
41.12
39.2
yoy growth (%)
151.14
12.14
4.88
115.5
Raw materials
-53.99
-15.43
0
-0.29
As % of sales
46.61
33.45
0
0.76
Employee costs
-36.61
-15.31
-22.55
-23.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
70.16
46.19
4.17
0.65
Depreciation
-3.23
-2.7
-2.53
-2.54
Tax paid
-3.37
-1.48
-1.49
0.43
Working capital
27.3
40.27
4.7
-1.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
151.14
12.14
4.88
115.5
Op profit growth
51.2
8.62
82.79
93.04
EBIT growth
49.28
706.89
125.16
-61.03
Net profit growth
49.36
1,571.62
145.23
-70.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,372.65
10,577
8,828.21
6,212.87
6,648.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,372.65
10,577
8,828.21
6,212.87
6,648.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.85
51.85
86.03
37.4
26.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Deepak Seth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PAYEL SETH
Executive Director
Pallak Seth
Non Executive Director
Parth Gandhi
Independent Director
Mungo Park
Independent Director
Robert Sinclair
Independent Director
Nishant Parikh
Non Executive Director
Yael Gairola
Independent Director
B G Srinivas
Independent Director
Sandra Campos
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PDS Ltd
Summary
PDS Limited (Earlier known as PDS Multinational Fashions Limited) was incorporated in April, 1998. The Company is engaged in the trading of ready to wear apparels, providing services to group companies engaged in the export of ready to wear apparels and sourcing & distribution of their products. Besides, the Company is engaged in the business of holding, owing, leasing or licensing real estate. It has in-house manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India with approximately 130 well-defined production lines.The Company is a sourcing platform of design-led sourcing and manufacturing of consumer goods, catering to worlds leading fashion brands and retailers having its presence in over 22 different countries. From a single entity to a federation of entrepreneurs to a collaboration platform, the company had undergone significant transformation. It has three distinct business verticals involved in sourcing, manufacturing and PDS Venture Tech Investments. In 1999, the Promoter family established its flagship companies- Norwest Industries Ltd in Hong Kong and Poeticgem Ltd in UK. In FY 2003 - 2005, the company received approval for sourcing its operations in India and established sourcing operations in China and Bangladesh.In FY 2007-2008, the company entered into denims through establishment of Zamira Fashion in Hong Kong. It launched direct marketing operations in Chile under the names like PG Group and PG Home. It marked the entry into non-apparel category of home
The PDS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹584.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PDS Ltd is ₹8250.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PDS Ltd is 69.94 and 12.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PDS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PDS Ltd is ₹394.7 and ₹659 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PDS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.23%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at 10.54%, 3 Month at 19.13% and 1 Month at 8.37%.
