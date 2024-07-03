iifl-logo-icon 1
PDS Ltd Share Price

584.75
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open601.05
  • Day's High610.9
  • 52 Wk High659
  • Prev. Close606.55
  • Day's Low578.9
  • 52 Wk Low 394.7
  • Turnover (lac)441.64
  • P/E69.94
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value53.34
  • EPS8.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,250.33
  • Div. Yield0.48
PDS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

601.05

Prev. Close

606.55

Turnover(Lac.)

441.64

Day's High

610.9

Day's Low

578.9

52 Week's High

659

52 Week's Low

394.7

Book Value

53.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,250.33

P/E

69.94

EPS

8.69

Divi. Yield

0.48

PDS Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.65

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

PDS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

PDS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.69%

Foreign: 61.69%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.52%

Institutions: 10.52%

Non-Institutions: 27.61%

Custodian: 0.16%

Share Price

PDS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.13

22.13

26.04

26.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

244.35

194.05

175.91

129.91

Net Worth

265.48

216.18

201.95

155.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

115.82

46.11

41.12

39.2

yoy growth (%)

151.14

12.14

4.88

115.5

Raw materials

-53.99

-15.43

0

-0.29

As % of sales

46.61

33.45

0

0.76

Employee costs

-36.61

-15.31

-22.55

-23.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

70.16

46.19

4.17

0.65

Depreciation

-3.23

-2.7

-2.53

-2.54

Tax paid

-3.37

-1.48

-1.49

0.43

Working capital

27.3

40.27

4.7

-1.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

151.14

12.14

4.88

115.5

Op profit growth

51.2

8.62

82.79

93.04

EBIT growth

49.28

706.89

125.16

-61.03

Net profit growth

49.36

1,571.62

145.23

-70.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,372.65

10,577

8,828.21

6,212.87

6,648.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,372.65

10,577

8,828.21

6,212.87

6,648.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.85

51.85

86.03

37.4

26.52

PDS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PDS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Deepak Seth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PAYEL SETH

Executive Director

Pallak Seth

Non Executive Director

Parth Gandhi

Independent Director

Mungo Park

Independent Director

Robert Sinclair

Independent Director

Nishant Parikh

Non Executive Director

Yael Gairola

Independent Director

B G Srinivas

Independent Director

Sandra Campos

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PDS Ltd

Summary

PDS Limited (Earlier known as PDS Multinational Fashions Limited) was incorporated in April, 1998. The Company is engaged in the trading of ready to wear apparels, providing services to group companies engaged in the export of ready to wear apparels and sourcing & distribution of their products. Besides, the Company is engaged in the business of holding, owing, leasing or licensing real estate. It has in-house manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India with approximately 130 well-defined production lines.The Company is a sourcing platform of design-led sourcing and manufacturing of consumer goods, catering to worlds leading fashion brands and retailers having its presence in over 22 different countries. From a single entity to a federation of entrepreneurs to a collaboration platform, the company had undergone significant transformation. It has three distinct business verticals involved in sourcing, manufacturing and PDS Venture Tech Investments. In 1999, the Promoter family established its flagship companies- Norwest Industries Ltd in Hong Kong and Poeticgem Ltd in UK. In FY 2003 - 2005, the company received approval for sourcing its operations in India and established sourcing operations in China and Bangladesh.In FY 2007-2008, the company entered into denims through establishment of Zamira Fashion in Hong Kong. It launched direct marketing operations in Chile under the names like PG Group and PG Home. It marked the entry into non-apparel category of home
Company FAQs

What is the PDS Ltd share price today?

The PDS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹584.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of PDS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PDS Ltd is ₹8250.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PDS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PDS Ltd is 69.94 and 12.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PDS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PDS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PDS Ltd is ₹394.7 and ₹659 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PDS Ltd?

PDS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.23%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at 10.54%, 3 Month at 19.13% and 1 Month at 8.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PDS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PDS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.69 %
Institutions - 10.53 %
Public - 27.61 %

