Summary

PDS Limited (Earlier known as PDS Multinational Fashions Limited) was incorporated in April, 1998. The Company is engaged in the trading of ready to wear apparels, providing services to group companies engaged in the export of ready to wear apparels and sourcing & distribution of their products. Besides, the Company is engaged in the business of holding, owing, leasing or licensing real estate. It has in-house manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India with approximately 130 well-defined production lines.The Company is a sourcing platform of design-led sourcing and manufacturing of consumer goods, catering to worlds leading fashion brands and retailers having its presence in over 22 different countries. From a single entity to a federation of entrepreneurs to a collaboration platform, the company had undergone significant transformation. It has three distinct business verticals involved in sourcing, manufacturing and PDS Venture Tech Investments. In 1999, the Promoter family established its flagship companies- Norwest Industries Ltd in Hong Kong and Poeticgem Ltd in UK. In FY 2003 - 2005, the company received approval for sourcing its operations in India and established sourcing operations in China and Bangladesh.In FY 2007-2008, the company entered into denims through establishment of Zamira Fashion in Hong Kong. It launched direct marketing operations in Chile under the names like PG Group and PG Home. It marked the entry into non-apparel category of home

