|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.09
-6.54
2.5
31.72
Op profit growth
40.3
23.63
51.35
225.1
EBIT growth
69.67
24.53
42.28
146.24
Net profit growth
194.61
83.21
-12.91
-773.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.65
3.7
2.79
1.89
EBIT margin
3.83
3.21
2.41
1.73
Net profit margin
2.81
1.35
0.69
0.81
RoCE
22.84
15.11
12.52
9.8
RoNW
8.17
3.49
2.24
2.83
RoA
4.18
1.59
0.89
1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
112.44
56.98
31.13
26.45
Dividend per share
23.85
15.75
0
0
Cash EPS
68.53
6.38
-2.37
10.17
Book value per share
334.93
248.35
214.49
179.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.08
2.35
1.81
2.01
P/CEPS
5.06
20.99
-23.76
5.24
P/B
1.03
0.53
0.26
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
11.25
7.01
4.6
7.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.55
-12.37
-8.52
-0.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.18
51.17
51.09
50.96
Inventory days
10.38
11.16
8.75
5.64
Creditor days
-52.75
-49.45
-41.7
-35.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.08
-7.75
-3.25
-3.48
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.2
0.43
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
0.23
0.56
1.31
2.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.77
-83.46
-83.47
-85.38
Employee costs
-7.03
-6.66
-6.55
-5.67
Other costs
-5.53
-6.17
-7.17
-7.03
