PDS Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,927.34
5,794.96
4,577.69
5,315.41
5,261.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,927.34
5,794.96
4,577.69
5,315.41
5,261.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.11
26.02
14.84
9.75
42.1
Total Income
5,958.45
5,820.97
4,592.53
5,325.16
5,303.7
Total Expenditure
5,705.6
5,606.74
4,373.94
5,048.04
5,069.76
PBIDT
252.85
214.23
218.59
277.11
233.94
Interest
66.95
59.16
47.84
50.63
23.48
PBDT
185.9
155.08
170.75
226.48
210.46
Depreciation
48.66
49.23
44.2
41.28
38.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.25
17.71
14.89
16.99
14.49
Deferred Tax
-5.38
-2.75
-0.14
-1.09
-0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
124.36
90.89
111.8
169.3
157.47
Minority Interest After NP
32.62
30.53
27.92
35.21
26.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
91.74
60.35
83.88
134.09
130.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
91.74
60.35
83.88
134.09
130.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.87
4.61
6.4
10.25
10.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
82.5
0
80
0
125
Equity
28.09
26.35
26.27
26.16
26.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.26
3.69
4.77
5.21
4.44
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.09
1.56
2.44
3.18
2.99
