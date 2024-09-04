PDS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
70.16
46.19
4.17
0.65
Depreciation
-3.23
-2.7
-2.53
-2.54
Tax paid
-3.37
-1.48
-1.49
0.43
Working capital
27.3
40.27
4.7
-1.94
Other operating items
Operating
90.85
82.27
4.83
-3.39
Capital expenditure
2.37
1.61
1.1
0.99
Free cash flow
93.22
83.88
5.93
-2.4
Equity raised
239.02
170.21
164.74
162.61
Investing
20.59
0.04
-0.93
1.2
Financing
6.91
11
32.39
39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
359.74
265.14
202.14
200.41
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.