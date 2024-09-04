iifl-logo-icon 1
PDS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

70.16

46.19

4.17

0.65

Depreciation

-3.23

-2.7

-2.53

-2.54

Tax paid

-3.37

-1.48

-1.49

0.43

Working capital

27.3

40.27

4.7

-1.94

Other operating items

Operating

90.85

82.27

4.83

-3.39

Capital expenditure

2.37

1.61

1.1

0.99

Free cash flow

93.22

83.88

5.93

-2.4

Equity raised

239.02

170.21

164.74

162.61

Investing

20.59

0.04

-0.93

1.2

Financing

6.91

11

32.39

39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

359.74

265.14

202.14

200.41

