PDS Ltd Balance Sheet

546.4
(-3.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.13

22.13

26.04

26.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

244.35

194.05

175.91

129.91

Net Worth

265.48

216.18

201.95

155.96

Minority Interest

Debt

65.05

14.77

11.58

11.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.43

3.02

3.55

2.4

Total Liabilities

333.96

233.97

217.08

169.79

Fixed Assets

41.31

42.66

35.7

36.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

182.64

161.98

121.73

101.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.81

1.09

1.23

1

Networking Capital

-16.93

-64.39

-3.37

-14.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

141.4

105.99

28.44

4.8

Debtor Days

89.62

37.98

Other Current Assets

16.04

13.45

8.76

5.52

Sundry Creditors

-135.48

-126.83

-18.8

-5.04

Creditor Days

59.24

39.88

Other Current Liabilities

-38.89

-57

-21.77

-19.31

Cash

125.13

92.63

61.77

45.18

Total Assets

333.96

233.97

217.06

169.8

QUICKLINKS FOR PDS Ltd

