PDS Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.13
22.13
26.04
26.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
244.35
194.05
175.91
129.91
Net Worth
265.48
216.18
201.95
155.96
Minority Interest
Debt
65.05
14.77
11.58
11.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.43
3.02
3.55
2.4
Total Liabilities
333.96
233.97
217.08
169.79
Fixed Assets
41.31
42.66
35.7
36.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
182.64
161.98
121.73
101.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.81
1.09
1.23
1
Networking Capital
-16.93
-64.39
-3.37
-14.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
141.4
105.99
28.44
4.8
Debtor Days
89.62
37.98
Other Current Assets
16.04
13.45
8.76
5.52
Sundry Creditors
-135.48
-126.83
-18.8
-5.04
Creditor Days
59.24
39.88
Other Current Liabilities
-38.89
-57
-21.77
-19.31
Cash
125.13
92.63
61.77
45.18
Total Assets
333.96
233.97
217.06
169.8
