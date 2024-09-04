iifl-logo-icon 1
PDS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

595.75
(2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

115.82

46.11

41.12

39.2

yoy growth (%)

151.14

12.14

4.88

115.5

Raw materials

-53.99

-15.43

0

-0.29

As % of sales

46.61

33.45

0

0.76

Employee costs

-36.61

-15.31

-22.55

-23.12

As % of sales

31.61

33.21

54.85

58.98

Other costs

-12.56

-7

-10.86

-11.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.84

15.17

26.41

29.49

Operating profit

12.65

8.37

7.7

4.21

OPM

10.92

18.15

18.73

10.75

Depreciation

-3.23

-2.7

-2.53

-2.54

Interest expense

-1.12

-1.55

-1.74

-1.97

Other income

61.85

42.08

0.75

0.95

Profit before tax

70.16

46.19

4.17

0.65

Taxes

-3.37

-1.48

-1.49

0.43

Tax rate

-4.8

-3.2

-35.9

65.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

66.78

44.71

2.67

1.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

66.78

44.71

2.67

1.09

yoy growth (%)

49.36

1,571.62

145.23

-70.71

NPM

57.66

96.95

6.5

2.78

