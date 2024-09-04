Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
115.82
46.11
41.12
39.2
yoy growth (%)
151.14
12.14
4.88
115.5
Raw materials
-53.99
-15.43
0
-0.29
As % of sales
46.61
33.45
0
0.76
Employee costs
-36.61
-15.31
-22.55
-23.12
As % of sales
31.61
33.21
54.85
58.98
Other costs
-12.56
-7
-10.86
-11.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.84
15.17
26.41
29.49
Operating profit
12.65
8.37
7.7
4.21
OPM
10.92
18.15
18.73
10.75
Depreciation
-3.23
-2.7
-2.53
-2.54
Interest expense
-1.12
-1.55
-1.74
-1.97
Other income
61.85
42.08
0.75
0.95
Profit before tax
70.16
46.19
4.17
0.65
Taxes
-3.37
-1.48
-1.49
0.43
Tax rate
-4.8
-3.2
-35.9
65.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
66.78
44.71
2.67
1.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
66.78
44.71
2.67
1.09
yoy growth (%)
49.36
1,571.62
145.23
-70.71
NPM
57.66
96.95
6.5
2.78
