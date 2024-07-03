PDS Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,306.29
2,621.06
3,215.18
2,579.78
2,462.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,306.29
2,621.06
3,215.18
2,579.78
2,462.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.85
19.58
10.35
15.67
8.86
Total Income
3,318.14
2,640.63
3,225.53
2,595.45
2,471.61
Total Expenditure
3,157.38
2,548.55
3,101.55
2,505.2
2,326.29
PBIDT
160.76
92.09
123.98
90.25
145.33
Interest
33.94
33.01
27.83
31.32
24.45
PBDT
126.83
59.07
96.15
58.93
120.88
Depreciation
25.35
23.31
26.41
22.82
22.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.22
8.03
7.32
10.39
9.89
Deferred Tax
-1.92
-3.47
-2.97
0.22
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
93.17
31.2
65.39
25.5
88.46
Minority Interest After NP
21.33
11.29
19.61
10.92
23.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
71.84
19.9
45.78
14.58
65.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
71.84
19.9
45.78
14.58
65.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.32
1.51
3.48
1.11
4.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
82.5
0
0
0
80
Equity
28.09
26.36
26.35
26.33
26.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.86
3.51
3.85
3.49
5.9
PBDTM(%)
3.83
2.25
2.99
2.28
4.9
PATM(%)
2.81
1.19
2.03
0.98
3.59
