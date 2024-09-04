Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
61.51%
61.69%
61.8%
65.73%
65.8%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
10.88%
10.52%
10.61%
4.59%
4.56%
Non-Institutions
27.43%
27.61%
27.41%
29.49%
29.5%
Total Non-Promoter
38.32%
38.14%
38.02%
34.09%
34.06%
Custodian
0.15%
0.16%
0.16%
0.17%
0.12%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
