PDS Ltd Shareholding Pattern

566.15
(-1.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

PDS Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

61.51%

61.69%

61.8%

65.73%

65.8%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

10.88%

10.52%

10.61%

4.59%

4.56%

Non-Institutions

27.43%

27.61%

27.41%

29.49%

29.5%

Total Non-Promoter

38.32%

38.14%

38.02%

34.09%

34.06%

Custodian

0.15%

0.16%

0.16%

0.17%

0.12%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.51%

Foreign: 61.51%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.88%

Institutions: 10.88%

Non-Institutions: 27.43%

Custodian: 0.15%


QUICKLINKS FOR PDS Ltd

