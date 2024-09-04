Convening of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 2:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing and/or other Audio-Visual Means. PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) PDS Limited has submitted the Exchanges a copy of scrutinizers report of AGM held on July 26, 2024. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange regarding Voting Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)