PDS Ltd Summary

PDS Limited (Earlier known as PDS Multinational Fashions Limited) was incorporated in April, 1998. The Company is engaged in the trading of ready to wear apparels, providing services to group companies engaged in the export of ready to wear apparels and sourcing & distribution of their products. Besides, the Company is engaged in the business of holding, owing, leasing or licensing real estate. It has in-house manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India with approximately 130 well-defined production lines.The Company is a sourcing platform of design-led sourcing and manufacturing of consumer goods, catering to worlds leading fashion brands and retailers having its presence in over 22 different countries. From a single entity to a federation of entrepreneurs to a collaboration platform, the company had undergone significant transformation. It has three distinct business verticals involved in sourcing, manufacturing and PDS Venture Tech Investments. In 1999, the Promoter family established its flagship companies- Norwest Industries Ltd in Hong Kong and Poeticgem Ltd in UK. In FY 2003 - 2005, the company received approval for sourcing its operations in India and established sourcing operations in China and Bangladesh.In FY 2007-2008, the company entered into denims through establishment of Zamira Fashion in Hong Kong. It launched direct marketing operations in Chile under the names like PG Group and PG Home. It marked the entry into non-apparel category of home wear and home furnishing and formed division in UK for design, supply and manufacture of licensed apparel products.In FY 2012-2013, the company established its operations in Turkey, Germany, Sri Lanka and Spain. It expanded direct marketingoffices in Melbourne, Australia. It commenced the corporate services operation in Bangalore. The company received license for operations in Myanmar and set up a leased manufacturing operations in Sri Lanka. During the FY 2014, the company was listed on Indian Stock exchanges post the demerger scheme. It launched NAVEX to strengthen PDS code of conduct for global compliance. The company entered into joint venture with Techno Germany. It launched sourcing operations in Cambodia, Pakistan and Belgium. Besides, a fabric sourcing division was setup in Shanghai. The JJ Star operations were started in South China.During the FY 2016-17, the company launched manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh under Progress Apparels (Bangladesh) Limited and Green Smart Shirts Limited. It moved into Technology business to develop and offer cloud-based software and mobile application in HRM-Qandle. During FY 2018, the company commissioned the two manufacturing units in Bangladesh. Its PDS Towers were inaugurated in Gurgaon, India. A manufacturing unit was acquired in Sri Lanka (erstwhile TRINCO factory). The company ventured into strategic investments in Atterley.com Holdings, an online fashion retailer in UK.During FY 2019-20, the company acquired Kik Services Unit Limited in Bangladesh (Techno Sourcing Bangladesh Ltd)and Lilly & Sid Ltd, UK engaged in branded kids apparel.During FY 2020-21, the company acquired 75% stake in Norlanka Brands Private Limited to enter into online/digital business and expand and create opportunities in Indian fashion & apparel business including but not limited to kids wear, inner wear & other categories of lifestyle. The company incorporated Dizbi Private Limited with acquisition of 53% stake in Dizbi Private Limited to outsource all IT & ITES services of PDS Group Companies to Dizbi Private Limited and to explore as well as develop innovative products and services to its external clients. Atterley. com Holdings Limited ceased to be an Associate company. In 2021-22, the Company acquired 51% stake in DBS Lifestyle India Private Limited; further acquired 25% stake in Norlanka Brands PrivateLimited. In 2022-23, the Company acquired 100% stake in PDS Brands Private Limited to enter into expansion & create an opportunity in the Indian fashion & apparel business including but not limited to kids wear, inner wear and other categories of lifestyle. It further acquired 7% stake in DIZBI Private Limited to carry on the business of design, development, marketing, sales, export and import and service of software and hardware products and solutions. Razamtaaz Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.In 2023-24, the Company acquired the Ted Baker design and wholesale business from ABG Group. Further, it acquired Asdas Turkey sourcing operations. It acquired a 26% stake in Sri Lankan manufacturer Nobleswear Private Limited through Norlanka Manufacturing Ltd.