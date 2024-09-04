Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PDS Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend. 3. Other routine matters. PDS Limited has informed the exchange regarding the Outcome of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of ? 1.65 /- per Equity Share of the Face Value of ?2/- each for the Financial Year 2024- 25. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders for the Interim Dividend hasbeen fixed as Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and the same will be paid to the Shareholders within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR).

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (b) Auditors Report with unmodified opinion and (c) Declaration confirming unmodified opinion of the statutory auditors on the Audited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024