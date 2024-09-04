iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PDS Ltd Board Meeting

534.35
(-0.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:24:59 PM

PDS CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PDS Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend. 3. Other routine matters. PDS Limited has informed the exchange regarding the Outcome of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of ? 1.65 /- per Equity Share of the Face Value of ?2/- each for the Financial Year 2024- 25. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders for the Interim Dividend hasbeen fixed as Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and the same will be paid to the Shareholders within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting24 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
PDS Limited has informed the Exchange regarding announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR).
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (b) Auditors Report with unmodified opinion and (c) Declaration confirming unmodified opinion of the statutory auditors on the Audited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
PDS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. PDS Limited has submitted Outcome of Board Meeting PDS Limited has submitted Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

PDS: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PDS Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.