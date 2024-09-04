Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, has inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record: Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 3.15 (Rupees Three and Fifteen Paisa Only) per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be subject to tax deducted at source as per the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 (amended from time to time), and will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.