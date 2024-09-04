|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|1.65
|82.5
|Interim
|PDS Limited has informed the exchange regarding the Outcome of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of ? 1.65 /- per Equity Share of the Face Value of ?2/- each for the Financial Year 2024- 25. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders for the Interim Dividend hasbeen fixed as Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and the same will be paid to the Shareholders within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the Interim Dividend.
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|3.15
|157.5
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, has inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record: Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 3.15 (Rupees Three and Fifteen Paisa Only) per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be subject to tax deducted at source as per the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 (amended from time to time), and will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.
