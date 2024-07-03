SectorTrading
Open₹66.93
Prev. Close₹66.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.35
Day's High₹67.77
Day's Low₹63.6
52 Week's High₹93.77
52 Week's Low₹31.6
Book Value₹45.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)862.16
P/E335.4
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
134.23
134.23
134.23
134.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
472.42
470.59
460.64
458.05
Net Worth
606.65
604.82
594.87
592.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.26
14.6
0
0
yoy growth (%)
100.38
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-28.96
-14.32
0
0
As % of sales
98.97
98.06
0
0
Employee costs
-2.02
-1.73
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.08
9.51
0
0
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
0
0
Tax paid
-5.68
-2.54
0
0
Working capital
18.35
139.35
-32.71
45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
100.38
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-32.85
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
16.38
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-22.37
0
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.87
27.95
11.02
29.27
14.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.87
27.95
11.02
29.27
14.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.72
25.94
12.66
22.24
25.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Whole Time Director & CEO
Bhola Nath Gupta
Non Executive Director
Anil Bhalla
Chairperson
Aruna Oswal
Independent Director
Mohinder Pal Singh
Independent Director
Dhiraj Gupta
Independent Director
HIMANSHU AGARWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Goel
Whole Time Director & CEO
Narinder Kumar
Summary
Incorporated in 1979, and promoted by Abhey Oswal, Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) has four divisions: sugar, petrochemicals (producing different olefin products), agro-producing triglycerides/oils/industrial hard oils, etc); and engineering projects (supplying power packages/ compressors on a turnkey basis). The principal business of the Company is trading/development of real estate, trading ofgoods etc. Further, it also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits.In 1989, the company took over a petrochemicals and alchohol-based chemical complex of Union Carbide at Chembur, Bombay. The complex is Indias first naphtha cracker unit to produce ethylene for captive consumption, and also for production of low-density polyethylene (plastics), propylene, acetylene and dripolenes which are raw materials for the chemical and plastic industries. The companys Chembur complex is the only one which has faclities to manufacture XLPE grade high value-added products like polystyrene, propylene glycols, etc, and low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) of international standards. OAML floated a 100% EOU, Oswal Agro Furane, and has also promoted another company, Bindal Agro Chem, which produces vanaspati, processed soyabeans, refines oil and is engaged in the hydrogenation of oil, etc. OAML has expanded and diversified into potential areas of growth and profit. It has increased its capacity for the manufacture of toilet soaps and sugar, and has set up a plant to manufacture agro-bas
The Oswal Agro Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is ₹862.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is 335.4 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Agro Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is ₹31.6 and ₹93.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.95%, 3 Years at 17.27%, 1 Year at 85.92%, 6 Month at 49.60%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at -11.25%.
