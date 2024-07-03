iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Share Price

64.23
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open66.93
  • Day's High67.77
  • 52 Wk High93.77
  • Prev. Close66.93
  • Day's Low63.6
  • 52 Wk Low 31.6
  • Turnover (lac)14.35
  • P/E335.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.34
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)862.16
  • Div. Yield0
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

66.93

Prev. Close

66.93

Turnover(Lac.)

14.35

Day's High

67.77

Day's Low

63.6

52 Week's High

93.77

52 Week's Low

31.6

Book Value

45.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

862.16

P/E

335.4

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Jul 2024

BookCloser

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 57.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

134.23

134.23

134.23

134.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

472.42

470.59

460.64

458.05

Net Worth

606.65

604.82

594.87

592.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.26

14.6

0

0

yoy growth (%)

100.38

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-28.96

-14.32

0

0

As % of sales

98.97

98.06

0

0

Employee costs

-2.02

-1.73

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.08

9.51

0

0

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

0

0

Tax paid

-5.68

-2.54

0

0

Working capital

18.35

139.35

-32.71

45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

100.38

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-32.85

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

16.38

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-22.37

0

0

-100

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.87

27.95

11.02

29.27

14.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.87

27.95

11.02

29.27

14.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.72

25.94

12.66

22.24

25.92

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oswal Agro Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Bhola Nath Gupta

Non Executive Director

Anil Bhalla

Chairperson

Aruna Oswal

Independent Director

Mohinder Pal Singh

Independent Director

Dhiraj Gupta

Independent Director

HIMANSHU AGARWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Goel

Whole Time Director & CEO

Narinder Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Agro Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1979, and promoted by Abhey Oswal, Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) has four divisions: sugar, petrochemicals (producing different olefin products), agro-producing triglycerides/oils/industrial hard oils, etc); and engineering projects (supplying power packages/ compressors on a turnkey basis). The principal business of the Company is trading/development of real estate, trading ofgoods etc. Further, it also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits.In 1989, the company took over a petrochemicals and alchohol-based chemical complex of Union Carbide at Chembur, Bombay. The complex is Indias first naphtha cracker unit to produce ethylene for captive consumption, and also for production of low-density polyethylene (plastics), propylene, acetylene and dripolenes which are raw materials for the chemical and plastic industries. The companys Chembur complex is the only one which has faclities to manufacture XLPE grade high value-added products like polystyrene, propylene glycols, etc, and low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) of international standards. OAML floated a 100% EOU, Oswal Agro Furane, and has also promoted another company, Bindal Agro Chem, which produces vanaspati, processed soyabeans, refines oil and is engaged in the hydrogenation of oil, etc. OAML has expanded and diversified into potential areas of growth and profit. It has increased its capacity for the manufacture of toilet soaps and sugar, and has set up a plant to manufacture agro-bas
Company FAQs

What is the Oswal Agro Mills Ltd share price today?

The Oswal Agro Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is ₹862.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is 335.4 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Agro Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is ₹31.6 and ₹93.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd?

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.95%, 3 Years at 17.27%, 1 Year at 85.92%, 6 Month at 49.60%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at -11.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.91 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 57.90 %

