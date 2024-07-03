Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1979, and promoted by Abhey Oswal, Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) has four divisions: sugar, petrochemicals (producing different olefin products), agro-producing triglycerides/oils/industrial hard oils, etc); and engineering projects (supplying power packages/ compressors on a turnkey basis). The principal business of the Company is trading/development of real estate, trading ofgoods etc. Further, it also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits.In 1989, the company took over a petrochemicals and alchohol-based chemical complex of Union Carbide at Chembur, Bombay. The complex is Indias first naphtha cracker unit to produce ethylene for captive consumption, and also for production of low-density polyethylene (plastics), propylene, acetylene and dripolenes which are raw materials for the chemical and plastic industries. The companys Chembur complex is the only one which has faclities to manufacture XLPE grade high value-added products like polystyrene, propylene glycols, etc, and low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) of international standards. OAML floated a 100% EOU, Oswal Agro Furane, and has also promoted another company, Bindal Agro Chem, which produces vanaspati, processed soyabeans, refines oil and is engaged in the hydrogenation of oil, etc. OAML has expanded and diversified into potential areas of growth and profit. It has increased its capacity for the manufacture of toilet soaps and sugar, and has set up a plant to manufacture agro-based products. It also plans to utilise the various by-products for high value-added chemicals. During 1998-99, the operations of petro-chemicals unit at chembur, Bombay was suspended and the lock out was declared. The company is also in process of diversification into commercial shipping activities.During the year 1999-2000, the Company strengthened its Engineering and Projects Division which is fully equipped to handle high value orders on turnkey basis.During the year 2000-01,the company has sold its sugar unit at Phagwara.The Company promoted a wholly owned subsidiary Company named Oswal Overseas Ltd. in DAE for pursuing various internationalprojects during 2006. It acquired sole marketing and distribution rights of PT Garda Tujuh Buana Tbk, Indonesia through its subsidiary company Oswal Overseas Ltd during the year 2009-10. And resulting to this, the Company promoted a wholly owned subsidiary company in the month of April 2010 named CHEMBUR TOWNSHIP PRIVATE LIMITED in India for pursuing the real estate projects.During the year 2014, the Company was mainly engaged in real estate development project and investment activities. Thereafter, it undertook trading activities in the real estate sector in 2015. During the year 2021-22, the Company dealt in trading of commodities, and generated income from interest on inter-corporatedeposits, trading in mutual funds and other miscellaneous incomes. Further, it has been carrying on the real estate and other non financial activities,