Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

OSWAL AGRO MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find the enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

OSWAL AGRO MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Intimation under Regulation under 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 with respect to change in management

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Intimation regarding re-appointment of M/s. SVP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor of the Company and M/s. CT & Company, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 respectively

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 9 May 2024

OSWAL AGRO MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Submission of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Enclosed herewith intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 with respect to appointment of Mrs. Payal Goel as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 8, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024