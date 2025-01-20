iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Key Ratios

66.25
(1.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

100.38

0

-100

2.51

Op profit growth

-32.85

0

-100

26.26

EBIT growth

16.38

0

-100

19.42

Net profit growth

-28.36

0

-100

87.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-36.59

-109.21

0

-44.06

EBIT margin

38.16

65.71

0

74.81

Net profit margin

79.27

221.75

0

200.61

RoCE

1.43

1.3

0

1.72

RoNW

0.74

1.09

0

1.16

RoA

0.74

1.09

0

1.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.4

0.52

0.91

0.57

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.7

2.38

0

2.3

Book value per share

58.79

57.06

52.79

50.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.62

7.94

14.28

18.17

P/CEPS

6.02

1.73

0

4.49

P/B

0.17

0.07

0.24

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

3.42

2.34

0

10.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-51.27

-26.81

0

-33.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

234.27

493.69

0

178.02

Inventory days

809.27

1,621.66

0

1,526.51

Creditor days

-92.57

-108.75

0

-76.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-136.87

-110.51

0

-116.68

Net debt / equity

-0.12

-0.04

0

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

9.15

2.01

0

1.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.97

-98.06

0

-99.47

Employee costs

-6.9

-11.89

0

-4.89

Other costs

-30.71

-99.25

0

-39.68

