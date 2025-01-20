Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
100.38
0
-100
2.51
Op profit growth
-32.85
0
-100
26.26
EBIT growth
16.38
0
-100
19.42
Net profit growth
-28.36
0
-100
87.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-36.59
-109.21
0
-44.06
EBIT margin
38.16
65.71
0
74.81
Net profit margin
79.27
221.75
0
200.61
RoCE
1.43
1.3
0
1.72
RoNW
0.74
1.09
0
1.16
RoA
0.74
1.09
0
1.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.4
0.52
0.91
0.57
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.7
2.38
0
2.3
Book value per share
58.79
57.06
52.79
50.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.62
7.94
14.28
18.17
P/CEPS
6.02
1.73
0
4.49
P/B
0.17
0.07
0.24
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
3.42
2.34
0
10.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-51.27
-26.81
0
-33.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
234.27
493.69
0
178.02
Inventory days
809.27
1,621.66
0
1,526.51
Creditor days
-92.57
-108.75
0
-76.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-136.87
-110.51
0
-116.68
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.04
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
9.15
2.01
0
1.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.97
-98.06
0
-99.47
Employee costs
-6.9
-11.89
0
-4.89
Other costs
-30.71
-99.25
0
-39.68
