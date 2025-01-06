Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.08
9.51
0
0
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
0
0
Tax paid
-5.68
-2.54
0
0
Working capital
18.35
139.35
-32.71
45
Other operating items
Operating
23.38
145.94
-32.71
45
Capital expenditure
-0.1
1.04
0.19
2.53
Free cash flow
23.28
146.98
-32.51
47.53
Equity raised
905.32
883.31
862.52
858.03
Investing
-19.9
-103.79
7.77
-55.69
Financing
0.84
0.47
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
909.55
926.98
837.78
849.87
