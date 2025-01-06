iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.23
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Oswal Agro Mills FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.08

9.51

0

0

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

0

0

Tax paid

-5.68

-2.54

0

0

Working capital

18.35

139.35

-32.71

45

Other operating items

Operating

23.38

145.94

-32.71

45

Capital expenditure

-0.1

1.04

0.19

2.53

Free cash flow

23.28

146.98

-32.51

47.53

Equity raised

905.32

883.31

862.52

858.03

Investing

-19.9

-103.79

7.77

-55.69

Financing

0.84

0.47

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

909.55

926.98

837.78

849.87

