Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.42
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.26

14.6

0

0

yoy growth (%)

100.38

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-28.96

-14.32

0

0

As % of sales

98.97

98.06

0

0

Employee costs

-2.02

-1.73

0

0

As % of sales

6.9

11.89

0

0

Other costs

-8.98

-14.49

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.71

99.25

0

0

Operating profit

-10.71

-15.95

0

0

OPM

-36.59

-109.21

0

0

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

0

0

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.08

0

0

Other income

22.24

25.91

0

0

Profit before tax

11.08

9.51

0

0

Taxes

-5.68

-2.54

0

0

Tax rate

-51.27

-26.81

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.4

6.96

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.4

6.96

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-22.37

0

0

-100

NPM

18.46

47.65

0

0

