|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.26
14.6
0
0
yoy growth (%)
100.38
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-28.96
-14.32
0
0
As % of sales
98.97
98.06
0
0
Employee costs
-2.02
-1.73
0
0
As % of sales
6.9
11.89
0
0
Other costs
-8.98
-14.49
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.71
99.25
0
0
Operating profit
-10.71
-15.95
0
0
OPM
-36.59
-109.21
0
0
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
0
0
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.08
0
0
Other income
22.24
25.91
0
0
Profit before tax
11.08
9.51
0
0
Taxes
-5.68
-2.54
0
0
Tax rate
-51.27
-26.81
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.4
6.96
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.4
6.96
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-22.37
0
0
-100
NPM
18.46
47.65
0
0
No Record Found
