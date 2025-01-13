Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
134.23
134.23
134.23
134.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
472.42
470.59
460.64
458.05
Net Worth
606.65
604.82
594.87
592.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0.21
0.32
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.7
0.05
0.06
Total Liabilities
607.64
605.73
595.24
592.71
Fixed Assets
6.51
6.9
7.26
7.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
334.69
337.82
252.62
254.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.34
4.93
6
5.61
Networking Capital
187.52
104.92
141.94
227.24
Inventories
64.89
64.89
64.89
64.89
Inventory Days
809.27
Sundry Debtors
0
5.65
0.24
20.34
Debtor Days
253.66
Other Current Assets
127.73
39.47
81.72
151.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.3
-0.27
-2.89
Creditor Days
36.04
Other Current Liabilities
-4.91
-4.79
-4.64
-6.54
Cash
75.6
151.17
187.41
98.43
Total Assets
607.66
605.74
595.23
592.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.