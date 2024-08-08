iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd AGM

Oswal Agro Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

AGM8 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
AGM 08/08/2024 Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 02, 2024 to Thursday, August 08, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th AGM of the Company Submission of proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of Oswal Agro Mills Limited held on Thursday, August 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Submission of voting results along with scrutinizers report for the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, August 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

