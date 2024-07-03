Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹55.07
Prev. Close₹57.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.14
Day's High₹58
Day's Low₹55.07
52 Week's High₹88.34
52 Week's Low₹36.6
Book Value₹70.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.17
P/E16.85
EPS3.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.32
17.65
18.32
15.06
Net Worth
21.43
20.76
21.43
18.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.59
1.66
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
-64.12
36.38
-3.91
Raw materials
0
0
-0.11
0
As % of sales
0
0
7.02
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.3
-0.5
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.91
-7.83
0.82
0.26
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.12
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.2
2.01
-0.12
-0.04
Working capital
0.24
2.55
0.5
-0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-64.12
36.38
-3.91
Op profit growth
-96.02
-2,627.67
-545.91
-397.45
EBIT growth
-111.64
-1,042.74
161.25
44.28
Net profit growth
-112.12
-925.74
221.79
23.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.58
1.9
0.44
0
0.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.58
1.9
0.44
0
0.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
0.55
0.9
1.25
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Devendra Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Surabhi Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalp Shri Vaya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Roshan Lal Nagar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prakash Kumar Verdia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhav Doshi
Whole-time Director
Aruna Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajdarshan Industries Ltd
Summary
Rajdarshan Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on 26th December, 1980 as a Private Limited Company in the name of A R Enterprises Private Limited at Jaipur. The Company was thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name of Rajdarshan Industries Limited in December, 1992. The Company started activity after drilling business in field of raising of lime stone and removal of overburden including transportation thereof on hire / contract basis for various cement Plants. At present, it is engaged in business of Trading of Quartz grit and minerals. For expansion and to diversify into mechanised mining of marble blocks from its own mines the company came out with public issue in 1994.Rajasthan possesses extensive reserves of marble, especially of the green variety. Most other companies in Rajasthan employ primitive methods of mining like blasting and drilling, resulting in very low recovery rates as low as 15-20%. AREL has employed mechanised mining techniques in three of its green marble mines. This has resulted in the removal of large blocks of marble in high demand overseas and fetching far better value and higher recovery rates (around 65-70%).According to the contract signed with Edilmarmi, Italy, the latter will take up 50% of ARELs production of marble blocks. Similarly, for the domestic market, the company entered into an MoU with Madhav Marbles & Granites to pick up 25% of its marble products.
Read More
The Rajdarshan Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is ₹17.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is 16.85 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajdarshan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹88.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.73%, 3 Years at -2.32%, 1 Year at 30.71%, 6 Month at 25.07%, 3 Month at 27.41% and 1 Month at -0.40%.
