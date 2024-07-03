iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Share Price

55.22
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open55.07
  • Day's High58
  • 52 Wk High88.34
  • Prev. Close57.97
  • Day's Low55.07
  • 52 Wk Low 36.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.14
  • P/E16.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.85
  • EPS3.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

55.07

Prev. Close

57.97

Turnover(Lac.)

1.14

Day's High

58

Day's Low

55.07

52 Week's High

88.34

52 Week's Low

36.6

Book Value

70.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.17

P/E

16.85

EPS

3.41

Divi. Yield

0

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 35.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.32

17.65

18.32

15.06

Net Worth

21.43

20.76

21.43

18.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.59

1.66

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

-64.12

36.38

-3.91

Raw materials

0

0

-0.11

0

As % of sales

0

0

7.02

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.3

-0.5

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

-7.83

0.82

0.26

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.12

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.2

2.01

-0.12

-0.04

Working capital

0.24

2.55

0.5

-0.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-64.12

36.38

-3.91

Op profit growth

-96.02

-2,627.67

-545.91

-397.45

EBIT growth

-111.64

-1,042.74

161.25

44.28

Net profit growth

-112.12

-925.74

221.79

23.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.58

1.9

0.44

0

0.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.58

1.9

0.44

0

0.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

0.55

0.9

1.25

0.3

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajdarshan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Devendra Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Surabhi Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalp Shri Vaya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Roshan Lal Nagar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prakash Kumar Verdia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhav Doshi

Whole-time Director

Aruna Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajdarshan Industries Ltd

Summary

Rajdarshan Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on 26th December, 1980 as a Private Limited Company in the name of A R Enterprises Private Limited at Jaipur. The Company was thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name of Rajdarshan Industries Limited in December, 1992. The Company started activity after drilling business in field of raising of lime stone and removal of overburden including transportation thereof on hire / contract basis for various cement Plants. At present, it is engaged in business of Trading of Quartz grit and minerals. For expansion and to diversify into mechanised mining of marble blocks from its own mines the company came out with public issue in 1994.Rajasthan possesses extensive reserves of marble, especially of the green variety. Most other companies in Rajasthan employ primitive methods of mining like blasting and drilling, resulting in very low recovery rates as low as 15-20%. AREL has employed mechanised mining techniques in three of its green marble mines. This has resulted in the removal of large blocks of marble in high demand overseas and fetching far better value and higher recovery rates (around 65-70%).According to the contract signed with Edilmarmi, Italy, the latter will take up 50% of ARELs production of marble blocks. Similarly, for the domestic market, the company entered into an MoU with Madhav Marbles & Granites to pick up 25% of its marble products.
Company FAQs

What is the Rajdarshan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rajdarshan Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is ₹17.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is 16.85 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajdarshan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹88.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd?

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.73%, 3 Years at -2.32%, 1 Year at 30.71%, 6 Month at 25.07%, 3 Month at 27.41% and 1 Month at -0.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.66 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 35.66 %

