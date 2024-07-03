Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.38
1.12
0.42
0.68
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.38
1.12
0.42
0.68
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.46
0.36
0.33
0.24
Total Income
0.63
1.58
0.77
1.01
0.24
Total Expenditure
0.41
1.17
0.45
0.69
0.05
PBIDT
0.22
0.4
0.32
0.32
0.19
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.22
0.4
0.32
0.32
0.19
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.18
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.21
0.4
0.14
0.32
0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.21
0.39
0.14
0.32
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.21
0.39
0.14
0.32
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.68
1.27
0.44
1.02
0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
57.89
35.71
76.19
47.05
0
PBDTM(%)
57.89
35.71
76.19
47.05
0
PATM(%)
55.26
35.71
33.33
47.05
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.