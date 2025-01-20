Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-64.12
36.38
Op profit growth
-96.02
-2,627.67
-545.91
EBIT growth
-111.64
-1,038.04
159.64
Net profit growth
-112.27
-920.77
218.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-1,353.56
19.21
-5.87
EBIT margin
0
-1,308.57
50.05
26.29
Net profit margin
0
-971.95
42.48
18.19
RoCE
5.43
-41.61
3.77
RoNW
1.06
-7.72
0.8
RoA
1.06
-7.72
0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.27
-18.72
2.28
0.72
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.24
-18.8
1.89
0.01
Book value per share
58.48
49.51
71.61
70.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.76
-0.53
7.14
23.95
P/CEPS
4.82
-0.53
8.62
1,051.11
P/B
0.18
0.2
0.22
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
0.2
-0.07
4.46
9.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.64
-25.71
-14.58
-17.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
527.43
66.72
Inventory days
0
0
13.12
Creditor days
-22.66
-1.04
-10.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2,584.62
24,251.55
-161.86
-6.25
Net debt / equity
-0.17
-0.16
-0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
9.84
0.31
-2.49
1.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-7.02
0
Employee costs
0
-51.59
-30.34
-47.05
Other costs
0
-1,401.97
-43.41
-58.82
