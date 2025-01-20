iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Key Ratios

48.3
(-0.41%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-64.12

36.38

Op profit growth

-96.02

-2,627.67

-545.91

EBIT growth

-111.64

-1,038.04

159.64

Net profit growth

-112.27

-920.77

218.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-1,353.56

19.21

-5.87

EBIT margin

0

-1,308.57

50.05

26.29

Net profit margin

0

-971.95

42.48

18.19

RoCE

5.43

-41.61

3.77

RoNW

1.06

-7.72

0.8

RoA

1.06

-7.72

0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.27

-18.72

2.28

0.72

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.24

-18.8

1.89

0.01

Book value per share

58.48

49.51

71.61

70.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.76

-0.53

7.14

23.95

P/CEPS

4.82

-0.53

8.62

1,051.11

P/B

0.18

0.2

0.22

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

0.2

-0.07

4.46

9.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.64

-25.71

-14.58

-17.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

527.43

66.72

Inventory days

0

0

13.12

Creditor days

-22.66

-1.04

-10.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2,584.62

24,251.55

-161.86

-6.25

Net debt / equity

-0.17

-0.16

-0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

9.84

0.31

-2.49

1.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-7.02

0

Employee costs

0

-51.59

-30.34

-47.05

Other costs

0

-1,401.97

-43.41

-58.82

