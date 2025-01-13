iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

48.51
(-2.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:14:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.32

17.65

18.32

15.06

Net Worth

21.43

20.76

21.43

18.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.93

20.76

21.43

18.17

Fixed Assets

0.52

0.32

0.32

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.18

8.63

9.62

6.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2

2.18

2.13

2.05

Networking Capital

8.57

6.1

6.58

6.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.99

0.65

1.37

1.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.87

5.97

5.77

5.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.3

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.22

-0.53

-0.07

Cash

1.65

3.52

2.77

3.17

Total Assets

21.92

20.75

21.42

18.18

