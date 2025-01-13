Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.32
17.65
18.32
15.06
Net Worth
21.43
20.76
21.43
18.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.93
20.76
21.43
18.17
Fixed Assets
0.52
0.32
0.32
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.18
8.63
9.62
6.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2
2.18
2.13
2.05
Networking Capital
8.57
6.1
6.58
6.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.99
0.65
1.37
1.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.87
5.97
5.77
5.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.3
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.22
-0.53
-0.07
Cash
1.65
3.52
2.77
3.17
Total Assets
21.92
20.75
21.42
18.18
