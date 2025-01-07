iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.55
(-4.84%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.59

1.66

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

-64.12

36.38

-3.91

Raw materials

0

0

-0.11

0

As % of sales

0

0

7.02

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.3

-0.5

-0.57

As % of sales

0

51.59

30.34

47.05

Other costs

-0.11

-8.39

-0.72

-0.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,401.97

43.41

58.82

Operating profit

-0.32

-8.1

0.32

-0.07

OPM

0

-1,353.56

19.21

-5.87

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.12

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.05

Other income

1.25

0.29

0.63

0.6

Profit before tax

0.91

-7.83

0.82

0.26

Taxes

-0.2

2.01

-0.12

-0.04

Tax rate

-22.64

-25.71

-14.65

-17.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

-5.81

0.7

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.7

-5.81

0.7

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-112.12

-925.74

221.79

23.23

NPM

0

-972.09

42.23

17.9

