Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.16
1.47
0
0
0.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.16
1.47
0
0
0.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.45
0.7
0.98
0.46
Total Income
1.91
1.91
0.7
0.98
1.06
Total Expenditure
1.32
1.66
0.25
0.25
0.56
PBIDT
0.59
0.26
0.45
0.73
0.5
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.59
0.26
0.45
0.73
0.5
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.05
0.03
0.06
0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.58
0.2
0.42
0.66
0.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.58
0.2
0.43
0.67
0.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.58
0.2
0.43
0.67
0.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.88
0.64
14.28
7.93
-1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.86
17.68
0
0
83.33
PBDTM(%)
50.86
17.68
0
0
83.33
PATM(%)
50
13.6
0
0
60
