Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

51.18
(-2.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.16

1.47

0

0

0.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.16

1.47

0

0

0.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.45

0.7

0.98

0.46

Total Income

1.91

1.91

0.7

0.98

1.06

Total Expenditure

1.32

1.66

0.25

0.25

0.56

PBIDT

0.59

0.26

0.45

0.73

0.5

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.59

0.26

0.45

0.73

0.5

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.05

0.03

0.06

0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.58

0.2

0.42

0.66

0.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.58

0.2

0.43

0.67

0.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.58

0.2

0.43

0.67

0.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.88

0.64

14.28

7.93

-1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

50.86

17.68

0

0

83.33

PBDTM(%)

50.86

17.68

0

0

83.33

PATM(%)

50

13.6

0

0

60

