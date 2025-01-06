iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.22
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rajdarshan Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

-7.83

0.82

0.26

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.12

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.2

2.01

-0.12

-0.04

Working capital

0.24

2.55

0.5

-0.28

Other operating items

Operating

0.92

-3.29

1.08

-0.27

Capital expenditure

-0.46

-4.4

-0.88

0.15

Free cash flow

0.46

-7.69

0.2

-0.12

Equity raised

26.63

37.25

37.32

34.69

Investing

2.53

-1.81

0.27

3.09

Financing

0

0

0

-0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.63

27.75

37.79

37.64

