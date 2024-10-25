Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended September 30 2024 and to consider other Business Items with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) and other applicable provisions, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 25, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the Quarter and period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday September 03 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record following business: 1. Notice for convening 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company. 2. Director Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. To transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 03 September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other Business Items with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015), the Board, at its meeting held today on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended March 31 2024 and to consider other Business Items with the permission of the Chair. Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 29 May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take noting of and to approve the resignation of existing statutory auditor of the Company and to consider and appoint new statutory auditor of the Company 2. To transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today on Saturday, April 27, 2024 considered following agenda item: 1. Took note of the resignation of M/s. L.S. Kothari & Co., existing Statutory Auditor of the Company due to health issues and pre occupation. 2. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of M/s. Ajay Paliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 012345C, as Statutory Auditor of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders. 3. Approved the Notice Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. The Company will intimate the details as required under PARA-A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations Read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 to stock exchange separately. The Meeting started at 09:30 A.M. and ended on 11:10 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024