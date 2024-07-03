Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Summary

Rajdarshan Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on 26th December, 1980 as a Private Limited Company in the name of A R Enterprises Private Limited at Jaipur. The Company was thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name of Rajdarshan Industries Limited in December, 1992. The Company started activity after drilling business in field of raising of lime stone and removal of overburden including transportation thereof on hire / contract basis for various cement Plants. At present, it is engaged in business of Trading of Quartz grit and minerals. For expansion and to diversify into mechanised mining of marble blocks from its own mines the company came out with public issue in 1994.Rajasthan possesses extensive reserves of marble, especially of the green variety. Most other companies in Rajasthan employ primitive methods of mining like blasting and drilling, resulting in very low recovery rates as low as 15-20%. AREL has employed mechanised mining techniques in three of its green marble mines. This has resulted in the removal of large blocks of marble in high demand overseas and fetching far better value and higher recovery rates (around 65-70%).According to the contract signed with Edilmarmi, Italy, the latter will take up 50% of ARELs production of marble blocks. Similarly, for the domestic market, the company entered into an MoU with Madhav Marbles & Granites to pick up 25% of its marble products.