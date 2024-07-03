Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹198
Prev. Close₹195.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.04
Day's High₹198
Day's Low₹186.05
52 Week's High₹227.7
52 Week's Low₹111
Book Value₹333.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)556.23
P/E15.47
EPS12.74
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
932.56
920.39
918.9
913.8
Net Worth
962.4
950.23
948.74
943.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,707.07
2,385.05
4,228.56
4,351.58
yoy growth (%)
-28.42
-43.59
-2.82
-6.31
Raw materials
-1,690.99
-2,371.36
-4,082.2
-4,147.41
As % of sales
99.05
99.42
96.53
95.3
Employee costs
-2.23
-2.96
-3.15
-2.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.9
50.68
50.5
95.5
Depreciation
-2.29
-2.27
-2
-1.59
Tax paid
-2.18
-16.65
-6.36
-30.99
Working capital
-87.52
919.73
-29.05
977.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.42
-43.59
-2.82
-6.31
Op profit growth
-45.88
-167.44
-44.37
18.09
EBIT growth
-65.17
12.95
-46.65
29.75
Net profit growth
-114.92
-22.9
-31.57
16.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
992.37
1,386.97
3,396.85
3,117.05
4,113.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
992.37
1,386.97
3,396.85
3,117.05
4,113.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.91
45.17
46.53
75.77
170.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Kothari
Executive Director
Mitesh Kothari
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raj Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Vikas Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Poonam Acharya
Independent Director
Deepak Gambhirdas Gandhi
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar
Independent Director
Jayant Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kothari Products Ltd
Summary
Kothari Products Limited (KPL), the flagship Company of Kothari Group was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate and International Trade. It manufactures and exports Pan Parag, Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India.The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of Pan Masala in 1985. Pan Parag Consists of Areca nut, Cardamom, Katha, Calcium and sandalwood. The Technology adopted by the Company is completely indigeneous. The Company markets Pan Masala under the brand name Pan Parag, Flavoured Chewing Tobacco under the brand name Parag and packs Coconut oil under the brand name 7-up.The Company has its Pan Masala & Gutkha Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Jorhat, (Assam) and Noida (UP) and its Beverages Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Nadiad (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).The Company has Subsidiaries namely Sukhdum Constructions and Developers Ltd, Arti Web-Developers pvt Ltd.The Companies Products are exported directly and through Merchant Exporters to Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, U.K, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand etc.,The Company went public with its maiden issue in March 1995 at a premium of Rs.200/- to disinvest the promoters shareholding.The Company during 2000-2001 entered in to a royalty agreement with Kothari Pouc
Read More
The Kothari Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Products Ltd is ₹556.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Products Ltd is 15.47 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Products Ltd is ₹111 and ₹227.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kothari Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.68%, 3 Years at 22.12%, 1 Year at 46.83%, 6 Month at 36.47%, 3 Month at 17.23% and 1 Month at 23.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.