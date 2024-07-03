iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kothari Products Ltd Share Price

186.38
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open198
  • Day's High198
  • 52 Wk High227.7
  • Prev. Close195.8
  • Day's Low186.05
  • 52 Wk Low 111
  • Turnover (lac)46.04
  • P/E15.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value333.79
  • EPS12.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)556.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kothari Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

198

Prev. Close

195.8

Turnover(Lac.)

46.04

Day's High

198

Day's Low

186.05

52 Week's High

227.7

52 Week's Low

111

Book Value

333.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

556.23

P/E

15.47

EPS

12.74

Divi. Yield

0

Kothari Products Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kothari Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kothari Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kothari Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

932.56

920.39

918.9

913.8

Net Worth

962.4

950.23

948.74

943.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,707.07

2,385.05

4,228.56

4,351.58

yoy growth (%)

-28.42

-43.59

-2.82

-6.31

Raw materials

-1,690.99

-2,371.36

-4,082.2

-4,147.41

As % of sales

99.05

99.42

96.53

95.3

Employee costs

-2.23

-2.96

-3.15

-2.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.9

50.68

50.5

95.5

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.27

-2

-1.59

Tax paid

-2.18

-16.65

-6.36

-30.99

Working capital

-87.52

919.73

-29.05

977.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.42

-43.59

-2.82

-6.31

Op profit growth

-45.88

-167.44

-44.37

18.09

EBIT growth

-65.17

12.95

-46.65

29.75

Net profit growth

-114.92

-22.9

-31.57

16.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

992.37

1,386.97

3,396.85

3,117.05

4,113.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

992.37

1,386.97

3,396.85

3,117.05

4,113.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.91

45.17

46.53

75.77

170.56

View Annually Results

Kothari Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kothari Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Kothari

Executive Director

Mitesh Kothari

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raj Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Vikas Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Poonam Acharya

Independent Director

Deepak Gambhirdas Gandhi

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar

Independent Director

Jayant Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari Products Ltd

Summary

Kothari Products Limited (KPL), the flagship Company of Kothari Group was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate and International Trade. It manufactures and exports Pan Parag, Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India.The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of Pan Masala in 1985. Pan Parag Consists of Areca nut, Cardamom, Katha, Calcium and sandalwood. The Technology adopted by the Company is completely indigeneous. The Company markets Pan Masala under the brand name Pan Parag, Flavoured Chewing Tobacco under the brand name Parag and packs Coconut oil under the brand name 7-up.The Company has its Pan Masala & Gutkha Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Jorhat, (Assam) and Noida (UP) and its Beverages Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Nadiad (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).The Company has Subsidiaries namely Sukhdum Constructions and Developers Ltd, Arti Web-Developers pvt Ltd.The Companies Products are exported directly and through Merchant Exporters to Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, U.K, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand etc.,The Company went public with its maiden issue in March 1995 at a premium of Rs.200/- to disinvest the promoters shareholding.The Company during 2000-2001 entered in to a royalty agreement with Kothari Pouc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kothari Products Ltd share price today?

The Kothari Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Products Ltd is ₹556.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kothari Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Products Ltd is 15.47 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kothari Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Products Ltd is ₹111 and ₹227.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kothari Products Ltd?

Kothari Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.68%, 3 Years at 22.12%, 1 Year at 46.83%, 6 Month at 36.47%, 3 Month at 17.23% and 1 Month at 23.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kothari Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kothari Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.