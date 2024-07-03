Summary

Kothari Products Limited (KPL), the flagship Company of Kothari Group was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate and International Trade. It manufactures and exports Pan Parag, Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India.The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of Pan Masala in 1985. Pan Parag Consists of Areca nut, Cardamom, Katha, Calcium and sandalwood. The Technology adopted by the Company is completely indigeneous. The Company markets Pan Masala under the brand name Pan Parag, Flavoured Chewing Tobacco under the brand name Parag and packs Coconut oil under the brand name 7-up.The Company has its Pan Masala & Gutkha Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Jorhat, (Assam) and Noida (UP) and its Beverages Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Nadiad (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).The Company has Subsidiaries namely Sukhdum Constructions and Developers Ltd, Arti Web-Developers pvt Ltd.The Companies Products are exported directly and through Merchant Exporters to Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, U.K, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand etc.,The Company went public with its maiden issue in March 1995 at a premium of Rs.200/- to disinvest the promoters shareholding.The Company during 2000-2001 entered in to a royalty agreement with Kothari Pouc

