Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

KOTHARI PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONSIDERING & DECIDING FOR RECOMMENDATION OF BONUS SHARES & INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL RECOMENDED ISSUE OF BONUS SHARES IN RATIO OF 1:1 SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024) Additional Details required for Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. CORRIGENDUM TO OUR PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENT DT.28.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 6 May 2024

Kothari Products Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Dividend. AUDITED STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED - 31.03.2024 Further, The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to conserve the resources for future and the Board also approved the appointment of M/s. Adesh Tandon & Associates practicing Company Secretary of Kanpur as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024