Kothari Products Ltd Board Meeting

173
(1.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:07 AM

Kothari Products CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
KOTHARI PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONSIDERING & DECIDING FOR RECOMMENDATION OF BONUS SHARES & INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL RECOMENDED ISSUE OF BONUS SHARES IN RATIO OF 1:1 SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024) Additional Details required for Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. CORRIGENDUM TO OUR PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENT DT.28.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2024
Board Meeting27 May 20246 May 2024
Kothari Products Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Dividend. AUDITED STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED - 31.03.2024 Further, The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to conserve the resources for future and the Board also approved the appointment of M/s. Adesh Tandon & Associates practicing Company Secretary of Kanpur as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
KOTHARI PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR UN-AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED ON 31.12.2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF OUR COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Kothari Products: Related News

No Record Found

