Kothari Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.9
50.68
50.5
95.5
Depreciation
-2.29
-2.27
-2
-1.59
Tax paid
-2.18
-16.65
-6.36
-30.99
Working capital
-87.52
919.73
-29.05
977.01
Other operating items
Operating
-94.89
951.49
13.09
1,039.93
Capital expenditure
0.61
8.87
3.51
22.96
Free cash flow
-94.27
960.36
16.6
1,062.89
Equity raised
1,792.59
1,676.75
1,591.78
1,479.45
Investing
-62.65
-332.81
107.9
-909.77
Financing
1,209.83
677.74
218.93
65.05
Dividends paid
0
0
4.48
8.94
Net in cash
2,845.5
2,982.04
1,939.69
1,706.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.