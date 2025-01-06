iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

186.38
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Products Ltd

Kothari Products FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.9

50.68

50.5

95.5

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.27

-2

-1.59

Tax paid

-2.18

-16.65

-6.36

-30.99

Working capital

-87.52

919.73

-29.05

977.01

Other operating items

Operating

-94.89

951.49

13.09

1,039.93

Capital expenditure

0.61

8.87

3.51

22.96

Free cash flow

-94.27

960.36

16.6

1,062.89

Equity raised

1,792.59

1,676.75

1,591.78

1,479.45

Investing

-62.65

-332.81

107.9

-909.77

Financing

1,209.83

677.74

218.93

65.05

Dividends paid

0

0

4.48

8.94

Net in cash

2,845.5

2,982.04

1,939.69

1,706.57

