Kothari Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
932.56
920.39
918.9
913.8
Net Worth
962.4
950.23
948.74
943.64
Minority Interest
Debt
59.34
92.07
89.18
508.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
0.14
1.54
1.23
Total Liabilities
1,022.42
1,042.44
1,039.46
1,453.21
Fixed Assets
39.91
34.82
42.27
43.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
724.56
646.25
516.77
174.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.03
0.85
1.11
1.71
Networking Capital
242.57
357.92
450.27
1,188.81
Inventories
3.9
5.64
7.91
2.59
Inventory Days
0.55
Sundry Debtors
125.86
153.07
191.72
1,155.63
Debtor Days
247.09
Other Current Assets
149.6
234.51
267.76
115.52
Sundry Creditors
-29.62
-26.49
-10.03
-77.58
Creditor Days
16.58
Other Current Liabilities
-7.17
-8.81
-7.09
-7.35
Cash
14.35
2.6
29.04
45.41
Total Assets
1,022.42
1,042.44
1,039.46
1,453.21
