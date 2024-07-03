iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

184.24
(-0.93%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

716.07

1,063.89

2,834.64

2,158.96

3,265.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

716.07

1,063.89

2,834.64

2,158.96

3,265.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.08

28.74

35.25

19.76

5.85

Total Income

746.15

1,092.63

2,869.89

2,178.72

3,271.52

Total Expenditure

717.91

1,068.94

2,834.26

2,269.86

3,213.49

PBIDT

28.24

23.69

35.63

-91.14

58.03

Interest

4.86

9.18

25.59

32.62

34.25

PBDT

23.38

14.51

10.04

-123.76

23.78

Depreciation

1.37

1.86

1.93

2.25

2.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.52

5.71

4.04

0.06

4.96

Deferred Tax

0.44

-1.27

-0.59

2.42

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

21.05

8.21

4.66

-128.49

18.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.05

8.21

4.66

-128.49

18.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.05

8.21

4.66

-128.49

18.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.05

2.75

1.57

-43.06

6.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.94

2.22

1.25

-4.22

1.77

PBDTM(%)

3.26

1.36

0.35

-5.73

0.72

PATM(%)

2.93

0.77

0.16

-5.95

0.55

Kothari Products: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Products Ltd

