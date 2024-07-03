Kothari Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
716.07
1,063.89
2,834.64
2,158.96
3,265.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
716.07
1,063.89
2,834.64
2,158.96
3,265.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.08
28.74
35.25
19.76
5.85
Total Income
746.15
1,092.63
2,869.89
2,178.72
3,271.52
Total Expenditure
717.91
1,068.94
2,834.26
2,269.86
3,213.49
PBIDT
28.24
23.69
35.63
-91.14
58.03
Interest
4.86
9.18
25.59
32.62
34.25
PBDT
23.38
14.51
10.04
-123.76
23.78
Depreciation
1.37
1.86
1.93
2.25
2.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.52
5.71
4.04
0.06
4.96
Deferred Tax
0.44
-1.27
-0.59
2.42
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
21.05
8.21
4.66
-128.49
18.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.05
8.21
4.66
-128.49
18.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.05
8.21
4.66
-128.49
18.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.05
2.75
1.57
-43.06
6.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.94
2.22
1.25
-4.22
1.77
PBDTM(%)
3.26
1.36
0.35
-5.73
0.72
PATM(%)
2.93
0.77
0.16
-5.95
0.55
