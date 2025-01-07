iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

185.97
(-0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,707.07

2,385.05

4,228.56

4,351.58

yoy growth (%)

-28.42

-43.59

-2.82

-6.31

Raw materials

-1,690.99

-2,371.36

-4,082.2

-4,147.41

As % of sales

99.05

99.42

96.53

95.3

Employee costs

-2.23

-2.96

-3.15

-2.68

As % of sales

0.13

0.12

0.07

0.06

Other costs

-37.54

-54.51

-78.3

-84.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.19

2.28

1.85

1.94

Operating profit

-23.69

-43.77

64.91

116.7

OPM

-1.38

-1.83

1.53

2.68

Depreciation

-2.29

-2.27

-2

-1.59

Interest expense

-33.08

-35.98

-26.22

-48.32

Other income

56.16

132.71

13.81

28.71

Profit before tax

-2.9

50.68

50.5

95.5

Taxes

-2.18

-16.65

-6.36

-30.99

Tax rate

75.17

-32.85

-12.59

-32.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.08

34.03

44.14

64.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.08

34.03

44.14

64.51

yoy growth (%)

-114.92

-22.9

-31.57

16.42

NPM

-0.29

1.42

1.04

1.48

