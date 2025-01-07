Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,707.07
2,385.05
4,228.56
4,351.58
yoy growth (%)
-28.42
-43.59
-2.82
-6.31
Raw materials
-1,690.99
-2,371.36
-4,082.2
-4,147.41
As % of sales
99.05
99.42
96.53
95.3
Employee costs
-2.23
-2.96
-3.15
-2.68
As % of sales
0.13
0.12
0.07
0.06
Other costs
-37.54
-54.51
-78.3
-84.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.19
2.28
1.85
1.94
Operating profit
-23.69
-43.77
64.91
116.7
OPM
-1.38
-1.83
1.53
2.68
Depreciation
-2.29
-2.27
-2
-1.59
Interest expense
-33.08
-35.98
-26.22
-48.32
Other income
56.16
132.71
13.81
28.71
Profit before tax
-2.9
50.68
50.5
95.5
Taxes
-2.18
-16.65
-6.36
-30.99
Tax rate
75.17
-32.85
-12.59
-32.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.08
34.03
44.14
64.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.08
34.03
44.14
64.51
yoy growth (%)
-114.92
-22.9
-31.57
16.42
NPM
-0.29
1.42
1.04
1.48
