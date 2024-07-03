iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

265.9

247.64

276.3

225.95

265.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

265.9

247.64

276.3

225.95

265.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.29

7.31

14.83

10.32

4.99

Total Income

275.19

254.95

291.13

236.27

270.78

Total Expenditure

394.37

247.21

277.93

225.93

268.46

PBIDT

-119.18

7.74

13.2

10.34

2.32

Interest

1.17

1

1.28

1.2

1.49

PBDT

-120.35

6.74

11.92

9.14

0.83

Depreciation

0.51

0.4

0.53

0.44

0.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.7

0.71

0.07

-0.13

-0.43

Deferred Tax

-0.04

0.36

-0.12

-0.07

0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-120.12

5.27

11.44

8.9

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-120.12

5.27

11.44

8.9

0.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-120.12

5.27

11.44

8.9

0.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-40.26

1.77

3.84

2.98

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-44.82

3.12

4.77

4.57

0.87

PBDTM(%)

-45.26

2.72

4.31

4.04

0.31

PATM(%)

-45.17

2.12

4.14

3.93

0.16

