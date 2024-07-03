Kothari Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
265.9
247.64
276.3
225.95
265.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
265.9
247.64
276.3
225.95
265.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.29
7.31
14.83
10.32
4.99
Total Income
275.19
254.95
291.13
236.27
270.78
Total Expenditure
394.37
247.21
277.93
225.93
268.46
PBIDT
-119.18
7.74
13.2
10.34
2.32
Interest
1.17
1
1.28
1.2
1.49
PBDT
-120.35
6.74
11.92
9.14
0.83
Depreciation
0.51
0.4
0.53
0.44
0.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.7
0.71
0.07
-0.13
-0.43
Deferred Tax
-0.04
0.36
-0.12
-0.07
0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-120.12
5.27
11.44
8.9
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-120.12
5.27
11.44
8.9
0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-120.12
5.27
11.44
8.9
0.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-40.26
1.77
3.84
2.98
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-44.82
3.12
4.77
4.57
0.87
PBDTM(%)
-45.26
2.72
4.31
4.04
0.31
PATM(%)
-45.17
2.12
4.14
3.93
0.16
